Grandma with mouth infection banned from kissing baby. Reddit says 'ban her from house'

A man shared his experience of asking his mother not to kiss his newborn due to her cold sore, which resulted in family tension. New dad's request to keep baby safe from cold sores stirs family tension.(Pexels)

The Reddit user, whose username is Exciting-Stuff-7189, shared this with a caption. “Wife and I are in our 30s and we have a three-month-old baby. Recently, my parents came to visit and my wife noticed my mother had a cold sore outside of her mouth. My mom gets a lot of these cold sores outside of her mouth throughout the year. Wife told me to please remind her not to kiss baby right now,”.

“I approached my mother who was carrying our baby... My mom immediately handed me the baby and got visibly upset.. My father also got very mad at me to the point where they wanted to pick up everything and leave our house. They ended up staying. It was incredibly awkward. They called me picky, inconsiderate and rude. My wife had told me about how serious cold sores and kissing babies can be,” he added.

Check the viral post here

Reacting to the post, another Reddit user, with the username sorry-analysis8628, commented, "Even without the cold sore, no one aside from the parents should be kissing a 3-month-old. With a cold sore that is absolutely insane. My daughter is six, and I wouldn't let her anywhere near anyone with a cold sore. Your mom's reaction is troubling. Be prepared for more of this kind of bullshit from her".

Another user, BlueGreen_1956, commented, “The real question is why she had to be told in the first place. Anybody stupid enough to kiss a baby with a cold sore should not be allowed anywhere near that baby. Also, if she is not up to date on her Tdap, I would not even let her in the house”.

This post reveals the challenges of dealing with family dynamics while prioritising a baby's health. Many Reddit users also shared their experiences, saying that these kinds of conflicts are common and can be resolved with proper communication.