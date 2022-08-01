Home / Trending / Grandpa shorts sold for 15,000 by fashion brand shocks netizens

Grandpa shorts sold for 15,000 by fashion brand shocks netizens

Published on Aug 01, 2022 12:14 PM IST
The screenshot that shows the overpriced outfits was shared by Twitter user Arshad Wahid. It shows ordinary grandpa shorts sold for 15,000 and has left netizens in disbelief. 
The image shows an ordinary pair of shorts priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000.&nbsp;(Twitter/@vettichennaiguy)
ByArfa Javaid

Do you remember the Sabyasachi and H&M collaboration where a normal saree was priced at a whopping 9,999? It had netizens fuming — and rightly so. Turns out, that it is not the only ordinary clothing item that is overpriced. A pair of shorts that you probably have seen your dad or grandpa wearing casually at home is being sold for a whopping 15,450 by a fashion brand. Not just this, but there is another outfit priced at 11,450.

The image that shows the overpriced outfits accompanies a caption, "Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?" The post showcasing the price of the average clothing items has left netizens in disbelief.

A Twitter user Arshad Wahid shared the screenshot. It shows the clothing items listed by a brand called Kobe. The image shows a checkered print outfit on the left, and on the right is a pair of shorts with thick blue and green stripes having a red outline.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has received over 700 likes. The share has also received a flurry of comments.

"Do sane people buy this?" posted an individual. "It's not a trouser," commented another. "Artisinal. Eco-friendly. Hand woven. Hand stitched," pointed a third.

