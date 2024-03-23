Grecia Munoz cheers on as husband Deepinder Goyal gets entrepreneur award. See pic

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO, recently tied the knot with model Grecia Munoz. Sources told HT that the two returned from their honeymoon in February. According to another individual, the couple was married two months ago, and Munoz is no longer a model. Deepinder Goyal with wife Grecia Munoz.

The newlyweds were recently spotted at the NDTV Indian Of The Year awards. Deepinder Goyal received the Entrepreneur Of The Year award from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and NDTV Executive Director Senthil Chengalvarayan. (Also Read: Who is Grecia Munoz? Know all about Zomato CEO's wife: 5 points)

Munoz took to Instagram stories to share the pictures from the event. In one of the pictures you can see Goyal receiving the award. In another picture, the two are standing side by side. In this image, Munoz tagged Goyal and added a heart emoji in front of his name.

Take a look at the pictures of Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz here:

Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz at the award function. (Instagram/@Grecia Munoz)

At the awards, when Goyal was asked to tell a message for young Indians, he said, "I come from a very small town in Punjab. The only message is no matter where you are born, no matter what background you come from, you can actually make it," reported NDTV.

Following that, Goyal was questioned regarding the significant controversy surrounding Zomato's announcement earlier this week about a "pure veg" fleet. To this, he said Zomato will deliver orders that choose this service, and it will display on the app that it has a "pure veg" fleet. However, every delivery partner will still wear the red uniform. (Also Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal thinks this is a bad reason to start a company: 'I don't think that works at all')

More about Grecia Munoz:

Grecia Munoz was born in Mexico, but according to her Instagram account, she is "now at home in India." As stated in her Threads bio, she works as a television personality and model. However, an individual who does not want to be named, said that Munoz is no longer a model.

Grecia Munoz is Goyal's second wife. He was previously married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he had met at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi.