Grimes shades Elon Musk by posing atop a Porsche amid custody battle: ‘worship of combustion engine’

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, the Canadian singer Grimes, seemingly took a dig at the Tesla billionaire by posing on top of a Porsche. Grimes, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Musk over the custody of their three children, shared a picture that shows her perched atop a Porsche. Canadian singer Grimes poses on top of a Porsche(X/@Grimezsz)

“I think I will join my sons in their heretical worship of the combustion engine,” joked Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

Grimes, 36, posted the picture on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X as well as Meta-owned Threads. Her post on X has collected over 2 million views.

Take a look at the post below:

In the comments section, the Canadian singer clarified that the 911 Turbo S belonged to a friend and that she herself won’t be getting a “gas car”.

Elon Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla, has been an outspoken critic of internal combustion engine technology, arguing that EVs are better for the environment. Last year, he outlined his vision of an all-electric global carscape that brings an end to the combustion economy.

“We read about how our current energy economy is dirty and wasteful. This is true because over 80% of global energy still comes from fossil fuels. Shockingly only ⅓ of that energy delivers useful work or heat. A sustainable energy economy is within reach and we can and should accelerate it,” the Tesla CEO said.

Elon Musk and Grimes have been in a custody battle since last year over their three children - one-year-old X Æ A-12, two-year-old Exa, and one-year-old Tau. They came face to face in a Texas courtroom last month, just days after Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino, accused Musk of “withholding” the children from their mother.