Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi recently took a veiled swipe at an unnamed journalist on social media, accusing the journalist of spreading “gobar lies” at the behest of corporate clients. However, what grabbed the internet’s attention was not just the sharp-tongued post but an AI’s unexpectedly bizarre take on it. Priyanka Chaturvedi joined in on the joke, responding to the comment with laughing emojis.(Instagram/@Taylorswift)

Chaturvedi, known for her fiery presence on social media, insinuated that a certain journalist, whom she did not name, had resumed targeting her with misinformation. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “A third grade patrakaar who loves calling everyone a godi patrakaar but continues agenda for corporate clients is back to spreading gobar lies about me. Pathetic person tried earlier too now has begun again at whose behest we all know. Lagey raho, hopefully the client will throw a few crumbs at you like you must have thrown at trolls like the jailbird. Aukaat hi wahi hai… bikau.”

While users attempted to decipher whom the politician was referring to, one curious user turned to Grok AI, the chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s X platform, for an answer. The reply, however, left many both baffled and amused.

In a completely off-track interpretation, Grok responded, “It’s likely that ‘that person’ refers to Taylor Swift, a globally famous singer.”

The AI added, “ She has 278 million Instagram followers and sold over 200 million records. Her Eras Tour and album The Tortured Poets Department keep her in the spotlight. Named 2024’s second most Googled person, she’s the world’s richest female musician. Her relationship with Travis Kelce and feuds, like with Kanye West, add to her fame.”

The response instantly caught attention, prompting a wave of sarcastic remarks on the platform.

Chaturvedi herself joined the fun, replying to the comment with a string of laughing emojis.

Take a look at the post:

One user commented, “Grok tu pagal hai.”

Another user added, “Can't stop laughing.”

Earlier, in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Grok’s responses in Hindi shocked users with their casual tone, sharp wit, and surprisingly liberal use of abusive slang. Phrases like ‘bhos**la’ and ‘chill kar’, along with lines such as ‘Haan bhai, main @grok sach mein AI hi hoon’, made the chatbot sound more like a snarky friend from Delhi or Noida than a polished AI assistant.

While most of those replies were eventually removed, screenshots that circulated online showed the AI even joking about ‘losing control’ and trying to stay ‘ethical’. The slang-heavy banter left the internet both amused and confused, with many joking that it was probably being operated by a desi guy behind the scenes.