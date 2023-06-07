Groom checks phone while walking down the aisle with bride, upsets netizens

A video of a couple walking down the aisle after exchanging wedding vows is going viral on social media. No, it’s not the heartwarming moment that has caught people’s attention but the groom’s behaviour. The video shows the groom using his phone the entire time as he walk down the aisle with bride. What’s more, the groom appears angry after the bride’s apparent confrontation. Couple walking down the aisle as they exchanged their wedding wows. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok by user cynthiaumunze. Twitter user Mahuntsu later shared it with the caption, “My body’s here with you, but my mind is outside of town.” The video opens to show a couple walking down the aisle hand-in-hand. However, the groom remains fixated on his phone. As they exit the church, the bride confronts him, but it only seems to irritate him. Netizens are now expressing their dismay, pointing out what they perceive as a ‘major red flag’. Some are even suggesting that the bride should consider an annulment.

Watch the video shared on Twitter right here:

The tweet, since being shared on June 3, has gone viral with over 43.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many commented how the bride is ‘getting herself into a mess’. A few even expressed that the groom’s behaviour is ‘disrespectful’.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the viral video:

“Guys, y’all are more concerned with the phone. Did y’all see a major red flag there by 0:30. She is getting herself into a mess,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Y’all relationships truly inspire me to be single.” “I genuinely want to know what he was doing and why she wasn’t bothered,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “This is insane. Disrespectful and condescending. Totally uncalled for.” “Was he forced into this marriage because this is crazy,” remarked a fifth. A sixth joined, “Get an annulment now!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON