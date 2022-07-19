Group of dogs wearing life jackets sit on a paddleboard. Watch cute video

Are you fond of videos that showcase dogs taking part in any fun activity? If your answer is yes, then this video of dogs on a paddleboard will definitely delight you. The group of dogs is seen on a paddleboard wearing life jackets and it’s absolutely adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram pages carl.explores and jasperhikes. The page carl.explores is dedicated to a Aussie Shepherd dog named Carl while jasperhikes belongs to two dogs named Jasper and Aspen. Have you ever wondered how many dogs can fit into one paddleboard? If you ever have visualised such a scenario, then this video will provide you the answer to that. The clip shows four doggos sitting comfortably on one paddleboard in the water. The dogs look geared up for an adventure as they are wearing life jackets. “How many dogs is too many dogs on one sup? The answer is the limit does not exist! These four are little sup pup pros together,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip was posted seven days ago and it has received more than 2.11 lakh views so far. It has also garnered about 26,000 likes and prompted netizens to post several comments.

“Definitely doesn’t exist. I always take the three dogs on the sup with me,” commented an Instagram user. “I was definitely wondering if I could fit my entire crew on one,” wrote another. “Do you have room for more??” said a third. “How do I get invited to this party?” reads another comment.