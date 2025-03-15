Guests asked to pay 3,600 for welcome dinner at destination wedding: ‘Not normal and super tacky’

A wedding guest attending a destination wedding in Florence, Italy, was left shocked after discovering that the welcome dinner the night before the ceremony came with a price tag of €40 ( ₹3,600) per person. The guest, travelling from Vancouver, Canada, expressed disappointment, pointing out that attendees were already spending thousands on flights and accommodation to be there. The guests were supposed to pay ₹ 3,600 for the welcome dinner. (Pexel)

Taking to Reddit, the guest questioned whether this was normal or bad etiquette, even reconsidering their plan to give a cash gift.

Take a look at the post:

Many users in the comments agreed that charging guests for a welcome dinner was in poor taste. One user called it “super tacky,” adding, “Welcome dinners should be paid for by the hosts. This is not common.”

Another user suggested skipping the event entirely, saying, “You could probably get your own dinner for less than €40 ( ₹3,600). I’d still go to the wedding but back out of the welcome dinner. It’s optional anyway.”

One user commented, “It’s not normal to charge guests for ANY part of a wedding, destination or not. This is weird.”

Another added, “Very tacky. If they couldn’t afford to do both welcome and wedding should have done a small welcome reception with apps and wine beer or just nothing.”

Wedding fallout

In another tale of wedding fallout, a woman turned to Reddit to share how a long-time friend’s harsh words about her young daughter's flower girl dress led to the collapse of their friendship. What began as a minor wardrobe issue escalated into a heated argument, ultimately resulting in a missed wedding and lingering resentment.

The post ignited a debate on bridal stress, friendship boundaries, and the ethics of airing private disputes online. The original poster (OP), a 35-year-old woman, recounted that her friend Debbie, 36, got engaged two years ago and invited OP’s then 5-year-old daughter to be the flower girl. "We agreed, and she sent the dress right away," OP wrote, noting that they barely discussed it after that.