Bride funds groom’s family’s trip to Dubai destination wedding but asks her own family to pay

A woman’s decision to skip her sister’s lavish four-day destination wedding in Dubai has sparked debate online after she revealed the financial strain the event placed on her family. Sharing her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A–” forum, she explained that her younger sister, Katie, 28, and her fiancé, Chris, 29, asked their family to contribute financially while covering all travel costs for the groom’s side. The bride asked her family for a $17,000 loan, claiming the wedding venue had raised its prices.(Pexel)

Katie and Chris, who are financially well-off, initially requested that the woman and her parents stay in the same luxury hotel as them and the wedding party. With flights alone costing nearly $4,000, the expenses quickly added up. The situation escalated when Katie asked her family for a $17,000 loan, claiming the wedding venue had raised its prices.

“She stressed it would be a loan paid over time,” the woman wrote, explaining that she agreed to contribute $7,000, while their parents covered the remaining $10,000. However, she later discovered the money wasn’t for the venue at all—it was to pay for the groom’s family’s travel expenses.

“They saw how much it was going to be, didn’t want to pay, and refused to come otherwise,” she revealed.

When she confronted Katie about why she and Chris were covering his family’s costs but not theirs, her sister simply responded, “Because they can afford it.”

The woman pressed further, questioning why Katie had lied about the reason for the $17,000 request. “She became very defensive and said this was the fairest solution she could come up with, adding that wedding planning is already stressful. But when I asked, ‘If you truly believed this was the fairest way, why did you lie and say the $17K was for the venue?’ she had no answer,” she wrote.

While their parents were disappointed by the dishonesty, they still planned to attend the wedding. However, the woman decided to back out.

“Katie and Chris keep calling, asking me to come, saying I’m making them feel bad and ruining their day. But the whole thing just feels wrong to me,” she explained.

She turned to Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong, and most commenters sided with her.

Take a look at the post:

“Wait a second. Not only are they not paying for your parents, they’re making your parents pay for his? That’s like a double whammy,” one user pointed out.

Another questioned the choice of an expensive destination. “If it was important to have the families there, then why are they doing this extravagant wedding…4 days!!…in Dubai, of all places? Why not someplace closer and less expensive for travel? It sounds like you’re all in the UK, so there are lots of great countries nearby that would have beautiful venues,” they wrote.

One user noted, “NTA: yet one of the many reasons I dislike destination weddings... they're the penultimate egocentric events”

Another added, "Please tell us you got that 7k loan in writing. You know they're going to claim a was a gift, especially after you "saved" so much money by not attending."

A person echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s unfortunate that they felt the need to have such an extravagant destination wedding when a local, or closer, wedding could be just as lovely. And it’s hard to have fun and celebrate when a huge loan is hanging over your head.”

In an update, the woman shared a possible explanation for why her sister and fiancé chose to cover his family’s expenses but not their own.

“I’m obviously not privy to their financial situation, but based on what little Katie has mentioned, Chris and his family grew up very poor,” she wrote. “My guess is that when his family said they couldn’t afford to attend, he panicked, worried people would question their absence, and didn’t want to admit that either they or he couldn’t pay for it.”

She added that while she sympathized with the situation, it only made her more frustrated. “It just makes me more mad that they didn’t plan ahead and discuss with friends and family what they could afford before booking a wedding in Dubai.”

“Honestly, if she had been upfront and explained the situation and why they needed $17K, I’d have been pissed and wouldn’t have loaned it—but we weren’t their only option. They could have taken out a loan,” she said. “It still would have been unfair, but at least it would have been their money, and I would have still gone to the wedding.”

