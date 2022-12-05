Guitar rendition of Jana Gana Mana at Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival impresses Anand Mahindra

Nagaland is presently hosting the 10-day-long Hornbill Festival. The event attracts tourists not just from all over the country but the world too. During the festival, people get to experience the culture of the beautiful state. Expectedly, there are several images and videos from the event which have captured people’s attention. Amid those is a post reshared by Anand Mahindra. The video shows a musician playing a guitar rendition of India’s National Anthem Jana Gana Mana.

The video was originally tweeted by co-founder of Classic Legends, Anupam Thareja. Anand Mahindra re-shared his tweet along with an appreciative caption. “This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the video:

This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength… pic.twitter.com/BQ5AD1C71g — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2022

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than four lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is just wow. The clarity of notes playing with is simply amazing, incredibly beautiful,” shared another. “Thanks alot sir. For sharing this,” commented a third. “Nice,” expressed a fourth.