Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest

Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani announced that the state government has decided to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam'. He also added that the state government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit. This fruit is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra.

Since the announcement, people have taken to social media to express their reactions. A few creative minds on Twitter have also taken a step ahead and shared various memes.

People replaced the world "Dragon" with “Kamalam" in titles of various popular movies or shows. Some couldn’t stop sharing memes involving Daenerys Targaryen, a character from the show Game of Thrones who was also known as the “Mother of Dragons.”

Throwback to Game of Thrones when Daenerys bought a big Kamalam pic.twitter.com/yg0SSOBDgi — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) January 20, 2021

"The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to its name one thinks of China. So we have given it the name 'Kamalam’,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters. “Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is the reason we have named it 'Kamalam',” he added.