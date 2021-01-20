Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest
Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani announced that the state government has decided to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam'. He also added that the state government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit. This fruit is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra.
Since the announcement, people have taken to social media to express their reactions. A few creative minds on Twitter have also taken a step ahead and shared various memes.
People replaced the world "Dragon" with “Kamalam" in titles of various popular movies or shows. Some couldn’t stop sharing memes involving Daenerys Targaryen, a character from the show Game of Thrones who was also known as the “Mother of Dragons.”
Just like this Twitter user, who shared:
Or, this one:
Then, there are these:
"The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to its name one thinks of China. So we have given it the name 'Kamalam’,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters. “Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is the reason we have named it 'Kamalam',” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Firefighter swims through icy water to rescue dog in Colorado. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of inauguration, Joe Biden shares image of US Capitol on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Clash of the titans’: Fierce fight between two tigers captured on camera
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweeple welcome back Jack Ma with memes after months of disappearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan joins Twitter thread with lyrics of Senorita from ZNMD. Know why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt’s decision to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam’ sparks meme fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobita and Shizuka got married and tweeple can’t be any happier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino strays out of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, taken to State Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Lakshmi’s Indian dish in honour of Kamala Harris may make your mouth water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First dogs Major and Champ move in to the White House after 'indoguration'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities deploy TV, music, selfie stand for vaccine centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Kashmiri folk singer aims for wider audience with his music
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP's K9 dog squad set to join security team for Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two 100-pound lion statues stolen from porch, family offers $500 for safe return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old rhino iguana dubbed oldest member of species in captivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox