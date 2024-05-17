 Gujarat man builds ‘Lamborghini’ out of Honda Civic for just ₹12.5 lakh. Watch unbelievable transformation | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat man builds ‘Lamborghini’ out of Honda Civic for just 12.5 lakh. Watch unbelievable transformation

ByShylaja Varma
May 17, 2024 03:43 PM IST

YouTuber Tanna Dhaval transformed his new Honda City into “Lamborghini Terzo Millennio”. The humble sedan got a makeover, impressing auto enthusiasts.

An Indian man has modified a Honda Civic into a Lamborghini Terzo Millennio electric concept car. The transformation of the sedan into a model of the Italian luxury car is viral and has left auto enthusiasts impressed.

YouTuber Tanna Dhaval is based in Gujarat. (Instagram/tannadhaval)
YouTuber Tanna Dhaval is based in Gujarat. (Instagram/tannadhaval)

YouTuber Tanna Dhaval, who is based in Gujarat, bought a brand new Honda Civic 1.8 2008 model for the massive project that took over a year to complete.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Utilising the engine and accessories of the Honda Civic, he meticulously built his yellow 'Lamborghini' by sourcing other parts.

The metal frame or the chassis of the car cost over 1 lakh, excluding the labour charges, Dhaval said. Labour charges was around 3 lakh.

The total cost of the transformation project was around 12.5 lakh.

As for the wheels, he said he could not get wheels that looked like that of a Lamborghini.

Dhaval got a Lamborghini sticker logo made and pasted it on the bonnet of the car.

“It feels good, especially when one has spent a lot of money on this project,” Dhaval said in one of his videos.

The content creator has documented the entire process in multiple videos on his YouTube channel.

Watch the video of the Gujarat YouTuber here:

Dhaval's transformation of the vehicle does not end there. He has also added “63” sticker at the rear end of the modified car as a tribute to British racing driver George Russell.

He used acrylic sheet with a black film instead of actual glass in the car. The windows of the modified car cannot be opened.

“Lamborghini is an Italian company but our India's flag should also be there (on the car),” he said, showing the tricolours stuck on the car.

“We've ased all jugaad items. Everything had to match.”

Also Read: Indian businessman takes Range Rover with Kerala number plate to Dubai, parks it outside Burj Khalifa

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Gujarat man builds ‘Lamborghini’ out of Honda Civic for just 12.5 lakh. Watch unbelievable transformation

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On