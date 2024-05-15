 Indian businessman takes Range Rover with Kerala number plate to Dubai, parks it outside Burj Khalifa | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian businessman takes Range Rover with Kerala number plate to Dubai, parks it outside Burj Khalifa

ByArfa Javaid
May 15, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The viral video shows a Range Rover parked outside Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It bears a Kerala number plate.

A businessman from India took his Range Rover to Dubai and parked it outside the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. What’s more, the luxury car bears a Kerala number plate, and it has impressed people.

Dubai: Black-coloured Range Rover with Kerala number plate parked outside Burj Khalifa. (Instagram/@dileepheilbronn)
Dubai: Black-coloured Range Rover with Kerala number plate parked outside Burj Khalifa. (Instagram/@dileepheilbronn)

Read| Indian boy honoured by Dubai police for returning tourist’s lost watch: ‘High moral standards’

Dileep Heilbronn shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “A long journey from home.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, “Our old Range Rover from Kerala is visiting us, and we are busy showing her around.”

Heilbronn also said that he bought the car in 2011.

The video opens to show a Range Rover with a Kerala number plate. The camera then pans to show Burj Khalifa outside, where the car was parked.

According to his Instagram profile, Heilbronn is a “property developer, car collector, golfer, and traveller” who is on Instagram to “inspire youngsters”.

Also Read| Indian man debunks 6 'myths' about Dubai, says 'modest lifestyle' possible according to income

Heilbronn hails from a small town named Edappal in Kerala’s Malappuram district. He completed his diploma in civil engineering and moved to Mumbai in 1990. A year later, he went to Dubai and started working for an MNC as a quantity surveyor for a very low salary. He used to stay in a labour camp provided by the firm. He worked there for almost ten years before starting his own firm, Heilbronn Contracting, in 2002, reported CarToq.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on April 30 on Instagram. It has since then received over 4.9 lakh views and still counting. The video has also received numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Kids are taking UAE reg cars to Kerala. You’re a legend for bringing a KL-registered car to UAE,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “This is crazy.”

“Very cool and inspiring,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s about time.”

“Family to family. Country to country, she’s enjoying it,” expressed a fifth while referring to the car.

A sixth joined, “Wow. That’s great. Never saw something like this.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Indian businessman takes Range Rover with Kerala number plate to Dubai, parks it outside Burj Khalifa

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On