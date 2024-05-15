Indian businessman takes Range Rover with Kerala number plate to Dubai, parks it outside Burj Khalifa

A businessman from India took his Range Rover to Dubai and parked it outside the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. What’s more, the luxury car bears a Kerala number plate, and it has impressed people. Dubai: Black-coloured Range Rover with Kerala number plate parked outside Burj Khalifa. (Instagram/@dileepheilbronn)

Dileep Heilbronn shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “A long journey from home.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, “Our old Range Rover from Kerala is visiting us, and we are busy showing her around.”

Heilbronn also said that he bought the car in 2011.

The video opens to show a Range Rover with a Kerala number plate. The camera then pans to show Burj Khalifa outside, where the car was parked.

According to his Instagram profile, Heilbronn is a “property developer, car collector, golfer, and traveller” who is on Instagram to “inspire youngsters”.

Heilbronn hails from a small town named Edappal in Kerala’s Malappuram district. He completed his diploma in civil engineering and moved to Mumbai in 1990. A year later, he went to Dubai and started working for an MNC as a quantity surveyor for a very low salary. He used to stay in a labour camp provided by the firm. He worked there for almost ten years before starting his own firm, Heilbronn Contracting, in 2002, reported CarToq.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on April 30 on Instagram. It has since then received over 4.9 lakh views and still counting. The video has also received numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Kids are taking UAE reg cars to Kerala. You’re a legend for bringing a KL-registered car to UAE,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “This is crazy.”

“Very cool and inspiring,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s about time.”

“Family to family. Country to country, she’s enjoying it,” expressed a fifth while referring to the car.

A sixth joined, “Wow. That’s great. Never saw something like this.”