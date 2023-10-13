Gujarat man's monocycle reminds netizens of Gyrocycle from Men in Black

An old video of a man from Surat is viral on social media for his unique monocycle. The clip shows him riding a bike that has a massive tyre around the entire vehicle. This video of the man was shared on social media by Instagram handle @iamsuratcity. Monocycle of Surat man that has caught the attention of many. (Instagram/@iamsuratcity)

The video opens to show a man effortlessly riding on a bike enveloped by a tyre. As the man rides it, many onlookers look at him in amazement. A text inlay on the video reads, "We got to see a unique vehicle on the streets of Surat. The vehicle built by himself became the point of attraction." (Also Read: Driver creates mini garden inside auto, video wows people)

Watch the video of the man on the monocycle here:

This post was shared on July 31 on social media. However, the clip has started to gain traction on Instagram now. As the video has garnered significant attention, it has been liked more than three lakh times. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their amazement over this vehicle. This video of the man's monocycle reminded a lot of people of the Gyrocycle, a vehicle used in the Men in Black franchise.

What are people saying about this monocycle from Surat?

An individual wrote, "Man in Black in real life."

A second said, "This vehicle is not suitable for riding in the rain."

"Men in Black vibe. Literally live example that the utopian world will start from such attempts," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Man in Black Indian version."

"I want one of these," expressed another.

What are your thoughts on this vehicle?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON