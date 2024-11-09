Gurgaon doctors remove 9 kg 'football-sized' cancerous tumour from woman's abdomen

In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon successfully removed a massive cancerous tumour weighing over 9 kilograms from the abdomen of a 55-year-old woman from Africa. The surgery, which lasted for three hours, was led by Dr. Amit Javed, Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology at the hospital, and was deemed highly complex due to the tumour’s size and its effect on vital organs. Gurgaon doctors removed a 9 kg cancerous tumour from a 55-year-old African woman. (Pixabay)

(Also read: How a US woman's selfie led to the discovery of a benign but aggressive tumour in her brain)

A long struggle with pain

The patient had been experiencing severe abdominal pain for the past six to seven months. Despite seeking medical help at several hospitals in Africa, she had been unable to undergo surgery due to the high risks associated with the size and location of the tumour. The condition had become increasingly debilitating, with the tumour pressing against several vital organs.

Critical imaging and complex surgery

Upon arriving in Gurgaon, the patient underwent a series of thorough imaging tests, including CT angiography and PET scans. These scans revealed the tumour’s vascular nature and its compression of critical organs, such as the kidneys and urinary pathways. The size of the tumour—described as "football-sized"—and its location made it difficult to determine its origin at first.

"The surgery was exceptionally challenging, given the tumour’s size of 9.1 kilograms and the uncertainty about its origin," Dr. Javed explained. "However, we were able to remove it successfully."

(Also read: Australian doctor claims to be cancer-free a year after treating ‘incurable’ brain tumour himself: ‘Couldn’t be happier’)

A rare and dangerous diagnosis

After the surgery, the medical team identified the tumour as a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare form of cancer that originates from the stomach wall. If left untreated, GISTs can lead to severe complications, including life-threatening internal bleeding.

Positive outcome and recovery

Thankfully, the surgery was a success, and the patient is now recovering well. Dr. Javed and his team expressed relief that the tumour was removed before it could cause further harm. The patient’s prognosis is optimistic, and she is expected to make a full recovery, with ongoing medical care to monitor her health.