'Could have died’: Gurgaon woman recalls horror her family went through after consuming dry ice

On March 2, five people began vomiting blood and complained of a burning sensation in their mouths after they consumed "mouth freshener" after their dinner at a cafe in Gurugram. Later, it was found that the supposed "mouth freshener" was, in fact, dry ice. The manager of the restaurant and the waitress who served the dry ice were arrested a few days after the incident. Snapshot of the woman who suffered from having dry ice. (Instagram/@People of India)

Now, one of the victims has shared her first-hand account of that night and what followed. Talking to People of India, she said she and her family could have died due to a restaurant's negligence. She recalled the event and said that after the waitress gave them the dry ice, they started to vomit blood and shivered in pain. She also added that the staff ran away after witnessing the scene. (Also Read: Waitress who served dry ice instead of mouth freshener at Gurugram restaurant arrested)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After reaching the hospital, the doctors told them that they had eaten dry ice. For the next five days, the woman was kept on steroids and could not consume anything.

Watch the video of the woman here:

This video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. After being posted, it has gained close to eight million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and posted their reactions. (Also Read: Gurugram cafe mouth freshener case: What is 'dry ice'? Why is it dangerous?)

Check out how people reacted to it here:

An individual wrote, "Ban the restaurant, maximum action should be taken…It was a traumatic experience for the family."

A second said, "The person who did this should be arrested ASAP. This is very serious and should not be ignored. I hope everyone is now safe."

"How did they get confused with dry ice? I mean, that's sad, but didn't they feel the coldness in their hands? Didn't they see what they were eating? Shouldn't have happened though, but how?" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Dry ice needs to be banned in all restaurants."