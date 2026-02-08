Gurugram CEO calls out cab driver's 'AC not working trick' to save money: 'Cab firms fail on rules, reporting'

Akassh Ashok Gupta, founder and CEO of Peepoye Network, has triggered an online discussion after alleging that a cab driver switched off the air conditioner to save money despite the ride being a premium booking in Delhi NCR. Gupta said the incident took place on February 5 when he booked a premium Rapido cab for a work trip. (X/@peepoye_)

Gupta said the incident took place on February 5 when he booked a premium Rapido cab for a work trip. Shortly after he entered the vehicle, the driver told him the air conditioner was not working. “Driver accepted the ride but the moment I sat inside the cab, he pulled the classic ‘AC not working’ trick to save bucks,” Gupta wrote, suggesting the issue did not seem like a mechanical fault but a deliberate move.

He said he confronted the driver and asked him to explain further. According to Gupta, the conversation pointed to a larger problem.

“I called him out, confronted him and then got him to admit it, and uncovered the real issue: cab companies aren’t enforcing rules or giving us easy ways to report this harassment. Drivers gaming the system for extra margins while we sweat it out,” he said. Gupta also criticised ride hailing platforms for weak enforcement and poor reporting systems, adding that they often “fail” passengers and that it is “time for change”.

Gupta also shared a video recorded from the back seat of the cab but clarified that he had intentionally not shown the driver’s face or name, as the concern was about a pattern rather than one individual.

In the video, when questioned, the driver admitted to switching off the AC and said, “Kuch bachta nahi hai (There isn’t much money left for us).” He acknowledged his mistake and said he would not repeat it with future passengers.