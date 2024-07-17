Hair dryer, Mentos and more: Restrooms at Ambani wedding had everything a girl could need

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in a lavish ceremony on July 12. Though it has been a few days since the two tied the knot, numerous influencers still can't stop talking about the wedding and their experience at the event. Recently, influencer Sukriti took to Instagram to share about her time at the event, and needless to say, it has blown the minds of many people online. Snapshot of the hairpins and Mentos at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

First, Skuriti talks about the decor and how she went "crazy" after watching it. She then talks about the Banaras-themed pavilion at the wedding. Sukriti reveals one could find everything from food to sarees to even ittars of Banaras at the pavilion.

As the video goes on she talks about the "largest passenger elevator in the world" which was present at the wedding of Anant and Radhika. (Also Read: ‘Every Sunday, we eat your food at our house’: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta greet Mysore Cafe owner)

This is not where the video ends; Sukriti also reveals that the hosts had kept Mentos, safety pins, hair pins, and hair brushes in the restroom.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 16. Since being posted, it has gained close to six million views. The post also has numerous likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the video. (Also Read: Internet defends Shloka Mehta for struggling to stay awake at Anant Ambani’s post-wedding event: 'She has 2 kids’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I need 2 to 3 days for the entire tour of the wedding."

Another Instagram user, Shreya Srivastava, said, "You can buy perfumes lol? Seriously, at the wedding?"

"So what did you decide to give as gift to them? I am wondering what the influencers gave as a gift at Ambani's wedding," commented Celeste Gomes, an Instagram user.

A fourth added, "Finally, good content and a clear one from some influencer."