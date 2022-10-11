Home / Trending / Hardik Pandya has the sweetest reaction to Natasa Stankovic’s B-day video for him

Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:02 PM IST

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to share a video to celebrate Hardik Pandya’s birthday.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic.(Instagram/@natasastankovic__)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya’s wife just a few hours ago took to Instagram to share a love-filled video to wish happy birthday to her husband. Alongside, she also posted a sweet caption that may melt your heart into a puddle. What is even more endearing is that the cricketer replied to his wife’s post in the sweetest way possible.

“Happy bday to my soulmate, you make us all proud. Keep shining bright my star, forever by your side. @hardikpandya93 [Hardik Pandya] we love you,” she posted while sharing the video.

The wonderful clip is a montage of different beautiful moments from Hardik Pandya’s life. The video shows him with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Pandya. His brother Krunal Pandya also makes an appearance in the video. The clip becomes even more lovely to watch because of the background score. It is Kesariya from Brahmastra.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. The post further received a reply from Hardik Pandya himself. “Love you baby,” he shared along with a heart emoticon.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Happiest birthday to the G.O.A.T,” commented another. “So sweet,” expressed a third. While many wished “Happy Birthday” to the cricketer, some showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

Topics
hardik pandya viral video instagram natasa stankovic + 2 more
hardik pandya viral video instagram natasa stankovic + 1 more

TRENDING TOPICS
