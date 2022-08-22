Hardik Pandya tweets pic with brother Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma's baby boy Kavir, calls son Agastya 'big brother'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has over 7.8 billion dedicated followers on Twitter, who look forward to his regular posts and updates, including photos, on the microblogging platform. He has recently shared two photos of himself with his brother Krunal Pandya’s son - Kavir. In one of the photos, viewers also get to see Pankhuri Sharma, who happens to be Krunal Pandya’s wife and the mother of their son Kavir. All smiles, Pankhuri Sharma and Hardik Pandya can be seen posing with the little bundle of joy who has graced their lives very recently. On July 24, all-arounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma made the announcement about the birth of their son. The couple had also shared pictures of themselves holding their baby on social media.

This particular share by Hardik Pandya has been captioned along with a reference to his own son - Agastya Pandya, whose mother happens to be actor Nataša Stanković. “Welcome to the world, baby Kavir. Agu has big brother duties now,” Pandya wrote. The caption was complete with emojis of a red heart and a smiling face with its tongue out.

Have a look at the pictures below:

Welcome to the world, baby Kavir ?? Agu has big brother duties now 😛 pic.twitter.com/U25N4hu8kN — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 22, 2022

Since being shared on August 22, the photos of Kavir Krunal Pandya have received over 37,000 likes on it as of now and the numbers only keep going up. Several people congratulated the Pandyas and wrote positive comments under the post.