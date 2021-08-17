Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval

If you follow Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you may be aware of the various posts he often shares. His latest post is about the work-life balance of people while working from home. The post has how gathered nods of approval from people. Chances are, you may agree with it too.

“Work from Home…exaggerated or true?,” he tweeted. His post is complete with an image. The image compares two pie charts on basis fn how time is distributed while working from office and while working from home. The pie chart under working from office shows that an employee’s time is distributed in various things – sitting in traffic, getting lunch, getting coffee, chatting with co-workers, and working. Take a look at the post to see what the other pie chart shows:

Work from Home…exaggerated or true? pic.twitter.com/z9XoSgLNxZ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 16, 2021

The post, since being shared on August 16, has gathered more than 2,700 likes and the numbers are increasing. Many wrote how their work-life balance has completely changed while working from home.

“One of the reasons many organisations are reluctant to reopen the offices. My org has made more critical deliveries during last 1.5 years than they made in 5 years before that. People are working more than 12 hours a day with meetings scattered across time zones,” shared a Twitter user. “Many might find it funny, but it's true and work life balance has gone for toss in last 1.5 years,” expressed another. “You may be right but home working is monotonous and limits the imagination whereas office working brings all round development and keep fertility on and on,” commented another.

A few, however, expressed their disagreement. Just like this individual who shared, “Not true. Reduce the yellow circle by the time spent on managing family at home, stock trading, chatting with friends, mood swing etc etc.”

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with Harsh Goenka’s post?