Harsh Goenka welcomes BJP’s Bengal surge: ‘Development will be back, jobs will follow’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday crossed the majority mark in the West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term. For Harsh Goenka, BJP’s likely victory in West Bengal signals a bright future. RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka weighed in on the West Bengal election result (Livemint)

In a post shared on X this afternoon, the Mumbai-based billionaire claimed that Bengal’s business community is “absolutely delighted” with the results of the elections.

Harsh Goenka on West Bengal election Harsh Goenka, chairperson of RPG Group, said in his X post that BJP will bring development back on the agenda in West Bengal, while creating jobs that will in turn bring investments to the state.

“Development will be back on the agenda. Jobs and investments will follow,” the 68-year-old businessman said in his X post. “A stronger, more cohesive social climate will emerge.”

“A decisive mandate for BJP is the catalyst Bengal’s economy has been waiting for,” he added.