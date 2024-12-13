Haryana man celebrates divorce with a party, poses with mannequin of ex-wife. Video

India’s wedding season is known for its lavish grandeur, but what happens when the festivities fade, and marriages unravel? In a country where divorce often unfolds behind closed doors, the concept of celebrating separation, a trend long popular abroad, is beginning to make its mark. Haryana man threw a viral divorce party, sparking debate. (Instagram/m_s_dhakad_041)

Recently, a man from Haryana turned heads by throwing a divorce party that quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate on social media.

A party like no other

Manjeet, a resident of Haryana, married Komal in 2020. However, after three tumultuous years, their marriage ended in divorce this year. Unlike many who prefer to keep their separations private, Manjeet decided to mark the occasion with a grand celebration.

The party featured a poster prominently displaying Manjeet and Komal’s wedding photo, along with the dates of their marriage and divorce. To emphasise the unusual milestone, multiple cakes were arranged, and Manjeet was seen cutting them amidst cheers, celebrating his “freedom.”

Taking it a step further, the event included a mannequin, allegedly representing his ex-wife. In a series of photos, Manjeet posed with the mannequin, creating visuals that left the internet buzzing.

Social media reacts

The video of Manjeet’s divorce party ignited varied reactions online, with users expressing a mix of shock, amusement, and reflection.

One user remarked, “This is what happens when frustration takes over. People need outlets for their emotions.” Another pointed out, “It’s funny but also sad—it shows how mismatched unions can lead to extreme reactions.”

Meanwhile, some found the celebration empowering. “Why not celebrate a new chapter in life? It’s a bold move,” commented another user. However, not all responses were positive. “This feels disrespectful to the institution of marriage,” wrote a sceptical netizen.

Another reaction underscored the cultural shift: “India is changing, for better or worse, who knows? But this is certainly new.”