Haryana man sells land, crops to pay massive 3 crore alimony to end 44-year marriage

A 70-year-old couple in Haryana's Karnal decided to end their 44-year-old marriage after a 18-year legal battle.According to a report by the Times of India, the husband agreed to end the relationship in exchange for a massive settlement of ₹3.07 crore in permanent alimony. He even sold his farm to fulfil the agreement.

The couple married on August 27, 1980 and have three children: two daughters and one son. However, after some years, their relationship soured and they started living separately in 2006.

Divorce over mental cruelty?

Thereafter, the husband filed a petition for divorce in the family court in Karnal on the grounds of mental cruelty but his plea was rejected.

In 2013, he filed an appeal in the High Court seeking dissolution of marriage. The case remained pending for 11 years and the High Court finally referred the matter to the Mediation and Conciliation Centre for the possibility of a compromise in November this year.

The TOI report said that during the mediation proceedings, the wife, husband and their three children, agreed to dissolve the marriage with the husband paying ₹3.07 crore as permanent alimony.

Sold land, crops to pay alimony

The husband sold chunks of his land and paid ₹2,16 crore via a demand draft and ₹50 lakh cash after selling his sugarcane crop.

However, the court said that with the payment, the children and wife will not have any claim of any kind against him. "Even after the death of the first party, the second and third parties (children) will not lay any claim over the estate that may be left by the first party at the time of his death, which will devolve upon as per succession, excluding the second and third party," the court said.

