Havan at Texas home draws firefighters, sparks debate: 'Cultural misunderstanding 101'

A woman living in Texas shared a video of firefighters lining up outside her home after her family conducted a havan during a housewarming ceremony. The video, posted on Instagram, shows a fire truck parked outside the garage as several fire officials observe the ritual. The footage shows the family performing the havan as the Bedford Fire Department arrives to investigate the smoke-filled garage. (Instagram)

“Cultural misunderstanding 101: Hindu Puja is not a fire emergency. When you're having a Hindu housewarming puja and the fire department pulls up,” she captioned the clip.

The footage shows the family performing the havan as the Bedford Fire Department arrives to investigate the smoke-filled garage. Officials were seen speaking with the family and assessing the scene. It remains unclear whether any action was taken or if the family violated local fire safety regulations.

The video, shared in a light-hearted context, quickly sparked mixed reactions. Many questioned the family for performing the puja at their home, while others defended their right to practice their religious customs.

"Doing this in foreign countries, where houses are made of dry wooden walls. I condemn this behaviour and will never accept it as a cultural practice," said one user.

"To all those abusing the family. You need to learn the basics. These people didn’t hurt anyone or didn’t do anything that harm people or property. They were having simple pooja. Now what about those people who use grill in their garage and have smoke out of those," added another.

A Hindu group from Canada called for sensitivity training for the local police and emergency services. “Community needs to start engaging with local Police. Book a cultural sensitivity training of Police Services in your city,” they wrote.

An Indian-American user added, “I'm a first-generation born and raised Indian American, and this makes me so proud to see. I have had a puja for every house I've ever lived in and for every new car I purchased. A prayer for every big exam or big job interview.”