‘He said we made him feel like a burden’: New hire quits within just three weeks

In the world of small startups, "we’ll just figure it out" is often the unofficial motto. But for one 23-year-old new hire, that lack of structure led to a swift exit. A viral Reddit thread details a manager’s realisation that his own busy schedule, filled with back-to-back meetings and forgotten logins, created a toxic environment for a fresh graduate. The manager’s post has prompted varied responses on Reddit. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

The manager wrote, “My new hire quit after 3 weeks. He said we made him feel like a burden,” adding, “We are a small team, like 15 people. I am not even a real manager, just the guy who ended up being responsible for new people because no one else wanted to do it. lol so we hired this kid, fresh out of school. Smart guy, eager. I was excited. Day one. I was swamped- meeting after meeting. I told him to grab a seat and shadow someone. I thought that was fine.”

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The manager recalled that by day three, he was just sitting, without anyone speaking to him and without any access to a system.

Fast forward to week two, when the manager gave some work to the new hire, which he messed up, and the boss recalled getting annoyed.

What happened next? “Week three. He sent me a message on Slack and said he appreciated the opportunity but this was not the right fit. Then he told a coworker the real reason - we made him feel like a burden every time he asked a question. I felt like s**t,” the manager revealed.

The individual shared that after the new hire left, they realised, “We did not have a plan but just assumed he would figure it out, and when he did not, we got annoyed at him for slowing us down.”