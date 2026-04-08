‘I took a bold step today’: Bengaluru resident quits job, starts cloud kitchen out of Electronic City Phase 1 flat

The Bengaluru resident further explained, “I don’t really have a big plan or much money put into this. I could only afford enough to register on Zomato and get some packaging. Could go completely wrong, could work out… I genuinely don’t know. Either way, I'll share my findings here always.”

The individual explained, “Decided to try cloud kitchen on my own, working out of my small flat in Electronic City Phase 1. Right now it’s just me doing everything, cooking, cleaning, figuring things out as I go.”

A Bengaluru resident has traded their corporate career for a solo cloud kitchen startup based in Electronic City Phase 1. At just 23, the individual is managing all operations, cooking, cleaning, and logistics, from their own flat. With limited funds focused primarily on packaging and platform registration, the founder took to Reddit to share the high-risk move.

What did social media say? An individual suggested, “Drop the cloud kitchen's name… my college is in Electronic city, so… maybe I can try and ask my friends too… and please advertise too. This is an open platform.” The OP responded, “Oh my god, that's beautiful, it's called Urban Tadka. Thank you!” The restaurant sells North Indian food, street food, rolls, and sandwiches.

Another advised, “Congratulations, OP. A few suggestions when on cloud platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, put the good food pics if possible, add descriptions or calories, to show the authenticity.” The OP replied, “Yesss, we have a photoshoot of our menu items coming up.”

A third posted, “I remember selling my air fryer to a couple that were trying the same thing. In this economy, it's best to have something of your own than to rely on a salary. Yes, it would be better if you kept your job while exploring it, but what's gone is gone. Start fresh, and you will achieve success.”

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A fourth wrote, “All the best. I won’t advise on anything but, out of personal experience, learn about hygienic food handling. People have different tolerances to infections. One guy falling sick or even having a slightly upset stomach after your food will ensure you never get orders again from that guy and their friends. All it takes is one mistake. Even if you fix it later, that bunch of customers are never coming back.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)