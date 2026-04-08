‘I took a bold step today’: Bengaluru resident quits job, starts cloud kitchen out of Electronic City Phase 1 flat
A Reddit user’s post about leaving their job to start a cloud kitchen has prompted varied responses on social media.
A Bengaluru resident has traded their corporate career for a solo cloud kitchen startup based in Electronic City Phase 1. At just 23, the individual is managing all operations, cooking, cleaning, and logistics, from their own flat. With limited funds focused primarily on packaging and platform registration, the founder took to Reddit to share the high-risk move.
“I took a BOLD Step today,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I’m 23 and I quit my job today.”
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The individual explained, “Decided to try cloud kitchen on my own, working out of my small flat in Electronic City Phase 1. Right now it’s just me doing everything, cooking, cleaning, figuring things out as I go.”
The Bengaluru resident further explained, “I don’t really have a big plan or much money put into this. I could only afford enough to register on Zomato and get some packaging. Could go completely wrong, could work out… I genuinely don’t know. Either way, I'll share my findings here always.”
What did social media say?
An individual suggested, “Drop the cloud kitchen's name… my college is in Electronic city, so… maybe I can try and ask my friends too… and please advertise too. This is an open platform.” The OP responded, “Oh my god, that's beautiful, it's called Urban Tadka. Thank you!” The restaurant sells North Indian food, street food, rolls, and sandwiches.
Another advised, “Congratulations, OP. A few suggestions when on cloud platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, put the good food pics if possible, add descriptions or calories, to show the authenticity.” The OP replied, “Yesss, we have a photoshoot of our menu items coming up.”
A third posted, “I remember selling my air fryer to a couple that were trying the same thing. In this economy, it's best to have something of your own than to rely on a salary. Yes, it would be better if you kept your job while exploring it, but what's gone is gone. Start fresh, and you will achieve success.”
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A fourth wrote, “All the best. I won’t advise on anything but, out of personal experience, learn about hygienic food handling. People have different tolerances to infections. One guy falling sick or even having a slightly upset stomach after your food will ensure you never get orders again from that guy and their friends. All it takes is one mistake. Even if you fix it later, that bunch of customers are never coming back.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More