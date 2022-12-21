He writes song called ‘If I was gay’, plays it for parents. Watch how they react

It is not always easy for people to come out to their loved ones. It is always surrounded by anticipation about if they will be accepted or not. That is what musician Andreas Wijk may have felt when he played a special song for his parents called ‘If I was gay’. He also recorded and shared how his parents reacted.

“A week ago I wrote a new song. I think it’s called ‘if I was gay’ and this morning I played it to my parents when they picked me up for lunch. It’s scary to be transparent. I’ve never really posted anything like this on here,” he wrote.

The video shows them sitting inside a car. As the song starts playing, the parents are seen enjoying it but their expressions change as soon as they realise the lyrics of the song. Instantly, they get emotional and the dad sitting beside him also holds his hand. The heartwarming video ends with both mom and dad showing their love and support for Wijk.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared back in October. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and the numbers are only increasing. Till now, the video has received more than 6.8 million views. The post has also received tons of likes and comments from people. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

“This is amazing lovely one so happy you are sharing your truth sending so much love,” wrote an Instagram user. “Overwhelmed by this love,” expressed another. “This is so beautiful. Just love. Love love love,” posted a third. “Looooooooove,” shared a fourth.