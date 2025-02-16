Heart-stopping moment as triple-riding bikers smash into SUV on Ranchi-Patna highway. Watch

A dashcam video shows three bike riders' narrow escape after almost being sandwiched between a car and a truck while trying to overtake on Ranchi-Patna highway. The terrifying clip recorded by a car driving behind the bike show the men tripling on the bike colliding with the truck and almost coming under its tyres while trying to zoom past the vehicle in traffic. A viral dashcam video shows three bike riders narrowly escaping death on the Ranchi-Patna highway after a collision(X/@Prateek34381357)

"Life doesn't give everyone a second chance; hope they learn from their mistakes," read the caption of the video which has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, a bike rider can be seen trying to zip through a SUV and a truck on a highway. As the SUV swerves closer to the truck, the bike rider is caught off guard and swiftly turns to the right. The bike appears to lose its balance and rams into the SUV before falling. The three riders fall off the bike and almost come under the truck.

Take a look at the video here:

Fortunately, the three escaped unhurt. The video ends with the three men helping each other get up.

The video angered users on social media who blamed the bike riders for risking their lives by tripling and not wearing any helmets. "Triple riding. No helmet. Luckiest souls on this planet, for their ability to walk on both legs after such impact," said one of them.

"Very true, just saved. So many violations here. triple seater, no helmets, overtaking in a dangerous way. Warning is not enough," added another.

A third user recalled a similar incident which ended with the death of the biker. "Many years ago I ended up witnessing a similar accident with the solo rider of a scooter getting his head crushed inside his helmet under the wheel of a bus. A hurry for gaining 10 seconds cost him his life. I couldn’t sleep that night," he wrote.

