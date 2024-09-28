Heartstopping moment: Man struggles to keep his balance as he carries pregnant woman accross raging stream

A video capturing the extreme hardships some people face in their everyday lives has left people with broken hearts. The clip captures a group crossing a raging stream, where a man is carrying a pregnant woman on his shoulders. Reportedly recorded in a village in Andhra Pradesh, the video has sparked discussions about the lack of infrastructure in rural India. The image shows a man crossing a raging stream while carrying a pregnant woman on his shoulders. (X/@PavanJourno)

“They know very well that crossing the overflowing stream carrying the pregnant woman on the shoulder is highly risky. They also know that not taking her to the hospital is equally risky. Pinjarikonda village,” X user P Pavan wrote and posted the video.

Take a look at the shocking video here:

Social media in shock:

“It’s heartbreaking to see such tough decisions—crossing a dangerous stream with a pregnant woman or risking her life without hospital care. These challenges in tribal areas need urgent attention,” wrote an X user.

Another added, “It is so dangerous and scary.” A third commented, “It’s a powerful and tragic situation highlighting the tough choices faced by people in remote, underdeveloped regions. The dilemma between risking life to cross a dangerous stream and the equally serious risk of not getting urgent medical care emphasises the critical need for infrastructure development, especially for vulnerable tribal communities. Stories like these shed light on the broader issues of access to healthcare, transport, and support systems that should be prioritised to ensure the safety and well-being of marginalised populations.”

A fourth added, “It breaks my heart to see the condition of some of our people go through on a daily basis. Surely, they need to be addressed ASAP. Why not build a bridge or construct a hospital?”

People also tagged the official X account Pawan Kalyan, Minister of Environment, Forests, Science, and Technology of Andhra Pradesh, to attract his attention to the plight of the villagers.