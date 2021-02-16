Heavy snowfall drapes Athens in white blanket. See pics
Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital’s northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes Tuesday morning.
Health authorities announced they were postponing all coronavirus vaccinations across the greater Athens region of Attica for Tuesday. One line of the Athens subway that runs partially above ground to the northern suburbs was halted, while most buses were withdrawn from the capital’s streets for safety reasons.
Snowplows and salt trucks were cleaning the avenues of central Athens in an effort to keep them open to traffic.
Snow is common in Greece’s mountains and in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital, particularly heavy snow. On balconies and in the streets, some Athenians emerged cautiously outside, snapping photos of the scene.
Parts of Athens experienced electricity cuts from downed power lines that authorities said they were working to restore.
The snowfall in the center of Athens began late Monday and continued through the night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall drapes Athens in white blanket. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden receives sweetest gift from grandkids in honor of President's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple leaves $2000 tip for restaurant servers due to this very special reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnip the tortoise ‘dances’ during shower. Seen the cute video yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Derpy doggo gets spooked by peekaboo toy. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students to celebrate Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two endangered golden-cheeked gibbons find new home at Sarajevo zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotel turns to robot hospitality amid pandemic in Johannesburg, South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently-abled kid’s daily dance routine before school is a lesson on self-lo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Larry the cat completes 10 years as UK's chief mouser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army dogs deployed to demonstrate capability to detect Covid-19. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northern French coast witnesses return of over 250 wild seals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foot-bridge decorated with bamboo inaugurated in Guwahati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boats powered by wind energy compete in 20 km-long race in Magdalla port, Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox