Hera Pheri 3 with the original cast is underway, Twitterati share memes

Hera Pheri films have always been a massive hit among people. Even after so many years, the cult comedy series still brings on the laughs. If you are a Hera Pheri series fan, here's some good news for you. Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala in a recent interview said that the cult comedy series Hera Pheri with the original cast, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, is all set for its third part.

After Nadiadwala's confirmation about the third part of the iconic comedy-drama, fans couldn't contain their excitement and started tweeting with the hashtag #HeraPheri3. Many also took the opportunity to share memes. We have compiled a few of them that may leave you laughing out loud.

Take a look at some of the memes shared on Twitter below:

"Comedy lovers be like after hearing #HeraPheri3 announced," wrote a Twitter user while sharing a 4-second clip.

An individual shared his reaction while waiting for the film Hera Pheri 3.

Another shared an iconic scene from the movie and wrote, "Memes he memes honge."

A Twitter user shared the reaction of people who have been waiting for Hera Pheri 3 for years.

Another shared a scene from the iconic movie.

Most Thrilled ending in the History of Indian Cinema 😉#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/K24vsGnPjk — Aditya✨ (@ShivAdi89) June 23, 2022

The first Hera Pheri film hit the box office in 2000, and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006. Both the films have gained cult status for their hilarious script and entertaining performances.

