Here's a happy day in the life of rescued, former show dolphins. Watch

If you are someone who loves to know of some good news related to marine life, then you have definitely found yourself in the right place because this sweet video will probably make your day. This video that was posted by the Dolphin Project on their official Instagram page, shows what life is like for a dolphin who no longer is shackled by any duty other than to simply be a dolphin and live its own life.

The video opens to show the point of view of a dolphin, who used to formerly be a show dolphin. The sweet little creature has now been released into the ocean where it gets to live its life to the fullest. The video shows how the dolphin takes a deep dive because it now has enough space to do so. It also admires other local fish nearby and even secures some fish for it to eat.

They no longer have to do any more shows, tricks or perform for any humans and this alone is enough to make them the happiest dolphins ever! The caption to this adorable video reads, “Johnny, Rocky and Rambo have come a long way in their journey.” It is complete with three emojis of dolphins.

Take a look at the dolphin video:

An Instagram user wrote, “Awesome seeing these guys living the best life FREE! Thank you.” “Thank you so much for everything you do!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I think showing the rehab is almost more important to messaging the injustice of captivity. People need to see normal behaviour at same time of captivity slavery behaviour - to see the contrast - including the whistles and noise and loud music of captivity - versus the peace and natural sounds of freedom. Love this and thank you.”

What are your thoughts on this video by the Dolphin Project?