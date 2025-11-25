High-profile marriage to unite China's new ultra-rich generation: All about solar heiress marrying tea mogul

Zhang Junjie, founder of New York-listed Chagee Holdings Ltd, is set to get married to Gao Haichun, who is the daughter of Trina Solar Co’s founder Gao Jifan. This is reportedly going to be a wedding between the new generation of China’s ultra-wealthy. Zhang Junjie is the founder of a premium tea company, and Gao Haichun is the heiress to a Changzhou-based solar panel giant. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

Know the couple:

Zhang Junjie and Gao Haichun met at an event for young entrepreneurs. Both are in their early 30s and have registered for marriage, according to Bloomberg. The wedding is set to take place in the near future, a spokesperson of Trina Solar Co told the outlet. However, the individual declined to provide any further details.

Who is Zhang Junjie?

Zhang became a billionaire after his company was listed in New York in April. He founded Changee, a premium tea beverage company, in 2017 and has served as its chairman and CEO since then. Previously, he worked at Shanghai Muye Robotics Co.

He started his company in Yunnan, a province in southwest China. The name of his company draws inspiration from the Chinese tragedy "Farewell My Concubine." The story revolves around an ancient Chinese king's farewell to his lover.

The company sells traditional Chinese tea blends, including black, green, and oolong teas. As per the outlet, it has over 7,000 shops.

Who is Gao Haichun?

Gao Haichun, also known as Katherine Haichun Gao, is the Co-Chair of the board at her father’s company, Trina Solar Co., Ltd. She completed her studies in Economics at Brown University. She was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2025.

Gao Haichun is set to inherit billions of dollars in wealth from her parents. Before joining her father’s company, she briefly worked at McKinsey & Co. The company, Trina Solar, a Changzhou-based solar panel giant, was founded in 1997. According to reports, it has a market value of 43 billion yuan ($6.3 billion).