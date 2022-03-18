Holi 2022: Here’s what people are tweeting to celebrate the festival of colours

Holi is a joyous day filled with splashes of togetherness, fun, and festivity. Each year, people take to social media to share about the ways they are celebrating this festival of colours. This year is no exception and many have now taken Twitter to share their ways of celebrating the day.

From hilarious memes to emotional messages, people are posting various tweets. Alongside, there are also brands and celebrities who have joined in on the celebration with their own beautiful posts – so much so that the hashtag #HappyHoli is now trending on top on Twitter.

We have collected some such tweets for you to enjoy.

Rajasthan Royals, showcasing their usually witty self, shared this image. “If you can't celebrate Holi from your room, you can photoshop it,” the tweeted along with this picture.

Yash Raj Films shared a scene from the film Mohabbatein, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, to wish everyone.

It starts with Holi ka teekha! #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/eEFkfMU0lM — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 18, 2022

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also posted a beautiful artwork along with a sweet caption. “Play and celebrate Holi without any worry and let it bring out the child in you and enjoy and cherish this colourful festival. Wishing you a colourful and #HappyHoli. Holi Hai ….,” he wrote.

Holi Hai …. pic.twitter.com/ijYjIS8uQG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2022

Twitter India joined in on the celebration too and posted this:

🟣🔴🟠🟡🔵🟢🟤 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) March 18, 2022

There were also some who used this opportunity to share hilarious memes. Just like this individual who posted about a very common message that people often receive on this day.

How are you celebrating Holi?