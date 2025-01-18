How British sailor survived in capsized yacht for four days: ‘If you make up your mind..’

In January 1997, British sailor Tony Bullimore found himself trapped inside his capsized yacht, Exide Challenger, in the freezing waters of the Southern Ocean—a test of human endurance and survival, reported the BBC. For four days, he rationed a can of food, a chocolate bar, and small water sachets.(Representational Image/Pexel)

While competing in the Vendée Globe, a solo non-stop race around the world, Bullimore’s yacht was hit by a violent storm with waves reaching 25 meters and winds of up to 100 mph. The keel of the yacht snapped off, flipping the vessel upside down in seconds. Bullimore, who had just made tea, was thrown against the roof, now the floor, as icy water began pouring in through smashed windows.

A fight for survival

The freezing seawater quickly filled the hull, leaving Bullimore in total darkness. Wearing an insulated survival suit, he managed to find a narrow, dry shelf above the waterline. Over four days, he rationed a can of food, a bar of chocolate, and small sachets of water. He secured his life raft and sent out a distress beacon through the broken window, hoping it would be detected.

Despite running out of water and losing a fingertip while trying to free the raft, Bullimore resolved to survive. He lashed himself to avoid drowning if he fell asleep and remained determined despite dwindling air and worsening conditions.

The dramatic rescue

Australia’s maritime authorities launched a search after picking up distress signals from Bullimore and fellow competitor Thierry Dubois, whose yacht had also capsized. The Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Adelaide located Exide Challenger on January 9. Rescuers knocked on the hull and heard Bullimore’s faint replies. Summoning his last strength, he dived into the icy water and swam out of the wreck. Rescuers pulled him aboard their dinghy, weak but alive.

Bullimore credited his willpower for staying alive. "If you make up your mind not to give in, you carry on," he said. His ordeal remains one of the most remarkable tales of survival at sea, demonstrating resilience in the face of near-impossible odds.

Tony Bullimore’s survival was hailed as a miracle and a testament to human resilience. The rescue was broadcast worldwide, captivating millions who had followed his ordeal. Reflecting on the experience, Bullimore credited his survival to determination, preparation, and the exceptional efforts of the Australian Navy and search-and-rescue teams.

“I learned a lot about myself during those days,” he said. “The ocean is a force to be reckoned with, but it also reminds you of the incredible will to live that lies within us all.”

