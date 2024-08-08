How did Mercedes-Benz get its name: The race, the daughter, and the brand that made history

A brand name as iconic as Mercedes-Benz doesn't need an introduction. However, did you know that before this commercial vehicle, the automotive brand was first named Daimler? Recently, a video of Mercedes-Benz CEO Sten Ola Kallenius went viral on social media after he revealed how the company got its name. Mercedes-Benz CEO Sten Ola Kallenius revealed about the brand's name.

In the video, Kallenius explained that the company was founded in 1886 and was named after the founder, Gottlieb Daimler. After fifteen years, Austrian businessman Emil Jelinek asked Daimler and Maybach to create an engine specifically for racing. Jellinek desired to compete in a race in Nice, France. Upon his request, Daimler and Maybach provided him with a car with a potent engine. After winning the race, Jellinek asked that the car be named Mercedes in honour of his daughter, and that's how the company got its iconic name. (Also Read: Ahmedabad CEO seeks 'exceptional humans' with zero salary, weekends or vacations? Satire LinkedIn post is viral)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The video also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "First time hearing this, so fascinating."

Another X user, Chris Da Glorias, said, "The meaning of the name is born from Latin merces, meaning 'wage' or 'reward.' Mercedes encompasses benevolence, kindness, and compassion."

"Well I think that Mercedes ended up being a much better name in the long run!" posted X user Kyle Klus.

Someone else added, "It's actually a really nice story. Just wish Mercedes would get the quality back to 'German Standards'".

"Källenius says the name "Mercedes" comes from Gottlieb Daimler's daughter, Mercedes Jellinek. She was a fan of his work, and he named the car after her as a tribute. Guess that's one way to get a good review," shared user Benjamin Lockheart.