How ex-US President Ronald Reagan reacted to sound of balloon popping after assassination attempt

In March 1981, Ronald Reagan, who was then the president of the United States, survived an assassination attempt Six years later, he joked about it during a speech which is now being widely circulated online. Ronald Reagan delivering a speech in 1987.

Ronald Reagan was exiting the Washington Hilton Hotel in 1981 when 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr fired several rounds at him. Some bullets struck his staff, and one struck Reagan himself, getting lodged in his lung.

The US president was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery to recover from a broken rib, a punctured lung, and internal bleeding.

Six years later, when Reagan was delivering a speech in West Berlin, the sound of a balloon popping – not unlike the sound of a gunshot – rang through the year. The president remained unfazed, giving the tiniest of pauses before joking about the sound. “Missed me,” he said, drawing loud applause and cheers from the audience.

Footage of Reagan’s unfazed reaction to the balloon pop was viewed nearly 6 million times on the social media platform X.

“Not even a flinch. Legend,” wrote one X user. “No such classy politicians in America now,” another opined.

The video from 1987 resurfaced on social media in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt.

Trump survived an assassination attempt this Saturday during a Pennsylvania rally. He was addressing a campaign rally when a shot fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks hit his right ear. Crooks fired eight rounds with his rifle, killing audience member Corey Comperatore and wounding Trump. Two other audience members were also injured in the attack.

The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, aimed at Trump's head. The bullet skimmed the former president's ear instead of hitting its intended target.

Former US president Donald Trump appeared in public two days after the assassination attempt with a bandage over his right ear.