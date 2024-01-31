How ISRO helped Japan moon lander SLIM's ‘pinpoint’ landing

Japan scripted history after its lander Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) achieved a soft landing on the Moon's surface. After the US, China, Russia, and India, Japan became the fifth country to achieve this feat. A handle dedicated to the moon lander was also started on X to share information on the craft and its journey. One of the posts on the microblogging platform is about the various space agencies that helped in SLIM’s landing and one of them is the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). An X post on ISRO's contribution to the successful landing of Japan's SLIM has amazed people. (X/@SLIM_JAXA, @isro)

“While most of #SLIM’s equipment was built domestically, international cooperation with the spacecraft from many different countries was invaluable in SLIM's pinpoint lunar landing. We introduce a few of SLIM’s spacecraft collaborators below,” reads a post shared on the SLIM X handle.

How did India contribute to SLIM?

“India’s ISRO also provided us with high-resolution observation data of the lunar surface from Chandrayaan-2, which was immensely helpful in selecting the final landing site for #SLIM”, reads a part of this tweet thread.

The tweet about ISRO was shared a day ago on January 30. Since then, the post has received close to 1.7 lakh views. The share has further collected more than 2,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

How did netizens react to ISRO’s contribution?

“We all work for humanity's better future and prospects,” wrote an X user. “This is so interesting,” added another. “Amazing,” joined a third. Many reacted to the post using thumbs-up emoticons.

A post on the same thread explained that the American Space Agency NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter helped SLIM by providing a large amount of image data.

“The pinpoint landing of #SLIM would not have been possible without the international cooperation from these spacecraft. #JAXA will continue to develop technology and gather data to support the international community for all of our exploration in the future,” reads the concluding tweet on the thread.