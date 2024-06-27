How many animals do you see in this classic brain teaser?
How long do you think it will take you to solve this classic animal brain teaser?
Brain teasers are like mini adventures for your mind? If that statement makes you nod your head, then we have a challenge for you that may leave you with a feel-good reward. In this classic puzzle, all you have to do is count how many animals there are in a visual. Do you think it is an easy challenge? Try to solve the puzzle, which has left many stumped.
“A classic brain teaser. How many animals do you see?” reads the caption posted along with the visual. The image is created using two colours - yellow and blue. At first glance, it seems like random lines are drawn. However, a close up reveals that the random lines actually form outlines of different animals.
How many animals do you think are there in this picture?
Since being shared, the viral post has collected more than 2.6 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. From 11 to four, people came up with various numbers while sharing how many animals they see in the picture.
A person joked and wrote, “Do the tapeworms count?” Another added, “There are none zero.” A third also chimed in and expressed that they were still trying to solve the puzzle. A few reacted using thumbs-up emoticons.
According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, brain teasers “positively influence the central nervous system and activate stress path”. It can also improve cognitive elements.
What do you think is the correct number? Or are you still scratching your head to identify all the animals?
