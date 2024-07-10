‘How quick are we in judging’: Natasa Stankovic amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic, amid divorce rumours with cricketer Hardik Pandya, says that people are very quick to judge others. She urges people to be “less judgmental and more empathetic”. Natasa Stankovic enjoys her coffee as she shares her "random" thoughts on people "judging" others without knowing the whole story. (Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

“I am sitting here and having my coffee, just had a random thought as people, how quick are we in judging,” said Natasa in her latest Instagram Story as she enjoys a cup of coffee.

She added, “If we see someone who is acting out of their character, we don’t slow down, we don’t observe, and we have no empathy. We straight jump into judging.”

“We don’t know what has happened, what is behind the whole thing, the whole act, the whole situation. So, let’s be less judgemental, observe more, have more empathy and be patient with people.”

Earlier this week, she shared a video on Instagram discussing a “problem” and “God’s way of solving it”.

She said, “Just a gentle reminder from me to you again. Remember God didn’t remove the Red Sea, he parted it. This means he won’t remove a problem from your life, but he will make a way through it. Bye!”

She even posted an Instagram Story about feeling lost. In the video, she said, “I got super excited to read something that I really needed to hear today, and that’s why I brought the Bible with me in the car because I wanted to read it to you all. It says: ‘It is the Lord who goes before you, and he will be with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismayed’.”

She further said, “Whenever we’re going through certain situations, we become discouraged, disappointed, sad, and often lost. God is with you. He is not surprised at what you’re going through right now because he already has a plan. He will never leave you or forsake you.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s divorce rumours stemmed from a Reddit post claiming that she had deleted the cricketer’s surname from her Instagram.

“This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name,” read the Reddit post.

The post further claimed, “Her birthday was on March 4, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them.”

However, Pandya ended the divorce rumours earlier this monthwhile chatting with Australian cricket coach Ricky Ponting ahead of India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

“Ricky! How’s everything? How’s family?” Pandya asked Ponting.

He replied, “They’re good, mate. Very good! How about yours?”

“All good. All sweet,” Pandya said.

Pandya married Stankovic on May 31, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Agastya, the same year on July 30. On their third marriage anniversary, they renewed their wedding vows at a special ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day last year.