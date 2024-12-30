‘How the top 1% of Delhi lives’: Man shares about attending lavish birthday bash at Chhatarpur

A Redditor’s post about attending an opulent birthday celebration, reportedly more extravagant than many weddings, has surprised the internet. Describing the lavish affair, the man shared that the experience left him pondering about the lifestyles of the “top 1% of Delhi.” The post has sparked widespread discussion online. A Redditor’s post about attending a lavish birthday party at Chhatarpur has gone viral. (Unsplash/A n v e s h)

The man said his family was invited to the birthday party hosted by his dad’s “business partner”. “Reached the farmhouse they own, beautiful and such a huge property. Saw the cars parked outside the farmhouse and there was rarely any car that costed less than 1Cr, from Porshe to Defender, GWagon Mercedes people had come in such cars and we felt like we came in the wrong car and were probably underdressed,” he wrote on Reddit.

In the next few lines, he discussed the number of people at the party and the amenities arranged for the guests.

Take a look at the entire post here:

How did social media react?

People have various opinions about the post. From sharing personal stories to calling the setting “nothing impressive”, the post had various comments.

An individual posted, “Been there... done that. It's not as awesome as it appears. Appearances and pretentiousness are too high on the priority in those places. Take it from a person who's seen low, middle and high income societies... if you are middle/middle+, you are in the best place to enjoy life. Develop good habits and skills, take care of your health, and cherish/enjoy your friends and family. Life doesn't get better than that.” Another added, “Tune khana khaya ki nahi bhar bhar ke? Bas yahi matter karta hai (Did you eat a lot or not? Only that matters).”

A third asked, “Tell us about the menu pls. What all food and snacks they served??” OP replied, “ Anything I could imagine, they had Asian, Italian, Mexican, French pastries, a live Asian Chef making fried rice, and gelato. The main course was a similar North Indian food spread.” A fourth wrote, “I was invited to a bachelor/cocktail party of a friend’s friend whose dad is one of the richest people in Bangalore. They had hot Russian/white girls serving drinks in lingerie. The things I saw happening that day… I could never see the world the same way lol.”