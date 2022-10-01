Human accidentally touches cat’s tail, kitty reacts. Video shows how

Cats are known for being very particular about how much affection they want from their pet parents and when. Not just that, they don’t always like being touched by their humans. If something like that happens unexpectedly, then more often than not the kitties react in a way that is absolutely hilarious. Just like this video shared on Instagram. The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. “Oh so you hate me?,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The hilarious video opens to show the cat licking its tail. A text insert also explains the reason behind the kitty’s act. “Accidentally touched his tail for like 1 second and he's doing all this like ‘sir you were drinking toilet water 5 minutes ago’,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 36,000 likes. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“My cat does this too when I pet her. Feels so insulting when she dramatically cleans herself after,” posted an Instagram user. “The disrespect,” joked another. “Hahaha, so dramatic,” expressed a third. “I'm just maintaining myself goshh hoomanss,” wrote a fourth imagining the cat’s thoughts.