Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Human billboards for food delivery app in Bengaluru shock internet: 'Extremely dehumanising'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 08, 2024 09:18 PM IST

A photo of human billboards in Bengaluru for a delivery app has sparked a debate online over advertising.

A marketing strategist shared the photo of "human ads" that showed men walking on a street with illuminated advertisement boards promoting a 10-minute food delivery service in Bengaluru. The image shows three men walking down a street at night highlighting the offer details for 10-minute food delivery app Swish.

The image shows three men walking down a Bengaluru street advertising for 10-minute food delivery app Swish.(X/@roshanonline)
The image shows three men walking down a Bengaluru street advertising for 10-minute food delivery app Swish.(X/@roshanonline)

X user Roshan shared the photo in a post while joking about the marketing strategy for using people as advertisement boards. "VC: how much funding do you need? Startup: $5 million, VC: what's your customer acquisition plan, Startup: Human ads, VC: Take my money," he wrote in the caption of the post.

"This sucks. I would do it differently and not use human mules," he added.

Take a look at the post here:

What are human billboards?

Human billboards are common and have been used since the 19th century to advertise shops or offers. As advertising posters started to be taxed and competition for wall space became fierce, human billboards were used to advertise. Over the centuries, they have evolved to be illuminated electronic boards that can be carried on the back to advertise and grab attention.

Although they are common, the human billboards in the post were criticised by users on social media who labelled the practice as "extremely dehumanising".

(Also read: Bengaluru metro becomes the ultimate afterparty as fans belt out Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Ikk Kudi’ post-concert. Watch)

How social media reacted?

"Maybe it’s just me, but human ads make me so sad, they’re walking around with that heavy thing on their backs for god knows how long," wrote one user.

"I don't know how one sees this and doesn't feel sick in their stomach," said another user. "India with cheap labor at it's disposal, always ready to get exploited in multiple ways. This reminds me of people who used to hold lamps over their heads in shadi ki barat," read a comment.

(Also read: Kannada language row: Woman claims harrowing experience at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert)

However, many others pointed out that such advertisements have been used by companies for a very long time to create a buzz on the streets about their product or service.

HT.com has reached out to Swish for a comment. This story will be updated when they respond.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On