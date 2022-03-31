Human dresses up as Golden Retriever dog's favourite duck toy. Watch

Every child and pet probably has that one toy that they simply can't imagine going a day without. For this Golden Retriever dog named Charlie, that toy happens to be a cute little yellow duck named Mr. Quackers. And, a video shared online shows what happens when its human dresses up as the pooch’s favourite soft toy to make it happy.

The video opens to show the Golden Retriever dog sitting on the floor and playing with its soft toy. At the very next moment the dog's human enters the room dressed as a real life version of the dog’s favourite soft toy. Of course, the dog gets super excited and happy. By the end of the video, the dog probably understands that this is its human in disguise.

The title that this video was uploaded on YouTube with, reads, “Dressing Up As Our Golden Retriever’s Favourite Duck Toy.” The video comes with a few hashtags like #goldenretriever #funnydogs and #dogs. There is a chance that this video will put a cute smile on your face and simply make your day.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on YouTube on March 4 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this dog's cute reaction and uncontrollable excitement. It has also received more than 34,000 views so far.

A YouTube user wrote, “This is the best! Charlie is so excited and happy! He wiggles his whole body when he's this excited! Love it! A great gift for Charlie! Great job!” “I am surprised Charlie didn’t go get the other Mr. Quackers and do a formal introduction. Was cute to see how happy Charlie was. Is there going to be a part 2 where we see what the rest of the dogs think?” asked another. A third commented, “This is a classic! The look on Charlie's face when he saw a live Mr. Quakers is priceless! Can I come visit sometime cause you guys have so much fun at your house?”

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?