Human puts ‘eyes’ on cat’s cave bed, result is hilarious. Watch
A video of two ‘menacing eyes’ on a comfy cat cave bed is going all kinds of viral. It has now left people in splits and chances are will make you giggle hard too.
Shared on Twitter, the video opens to show a cat resting inside the cave bed with only its tail hanging outside. What makes the whole thing hilarious is how it looks when the cat sitting inside the cave bed moves. We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to know why it has now won people over:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3.2 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop commenting on the laughter-inducing clip. While some applauded the creativity of the cat’s human, others couldn’t stop gushing at the adorableness of the whole affair.
However, before knowing what people tweeted, take a look at another video shared by the original poster while replying to a Twitter user. It’s as hilarious as the first one, if not more.
“I put eyes on my cat's bum and was pretty pleased with the result,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:
“This is hilarious,” commented another. “So cute, can’t stop laughing,” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
