Human randomly pets cat, video captures kitty’s reaction to the gesture

Published on Nov 18, 2022 08:30 PM IST

The video of a cat’s reaction to being unexpectedly petted by its human was posted on Reddit.

The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the cat with its back towards its human.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cat videos are often the perfect way to uplift one’s mood. If you are searching for a video that can leave you with a smile, then here is a clip that will speak to your soul. The video shows a cat’s reaction to unexpectedly getting a pet from its human.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. The caption posted along with the video on Reddit reads, “Derp scratches.”

The video opens to show the cat sitting with its back towards its human. Within moments, the human pets the kitty. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see how it reacts.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I was NOT expecting that face when it turned around,” posted a Reddit user along with a laughing out loud emoji. “That's fantastic. What an expressive face,” commented another. “When the scratches are so good they send you to a higher plane of existence,” joked a third. “I watched this like 10 times. The slow head turn for the derp reveal is perfect,” wrote a fourth.

reddit video cat
Friday, November 18, 2022
