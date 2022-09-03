Home / Trending / Human says their Golden Retriever is a ‘master con artist’. Watch video to know why

Human says their Golden Retriever is a 'master con artist'. Watch video to know why

Published on Sep 03, 2022 01:20 PM IST

The video of a Golden Retriever who is dubbed as a 'master con artist' by his human was posted on Instagram.

ByTrisha Sengupta

Most people tend to behave in different ways when they are at home from when they are outside. Turns out, that behaviour is not exclusive to human but is shown by dogs too – at least that is what this video of a Golden Retriever suggests. The hilarious video captures the drastic change in the pooch’s behaviour as soon as he reaches home. The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cute dog named Henny. He also shares the page with his other Golden Retriever siblings.

The video opens to show the dog going to several places with their pet parents. He is seen behaving in the best possible way. However, his behaviour drastically changes, as soon as he gets back home. Shared with a caption that reads, “Henny is a master con artist. Dog trainers say how the dog behaves outside is a reflection of how they behave at home but Henny is a conundrum,” the video is a delight to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video is posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than two lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to pair various comments.

“Henny is a special boy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Deny every wrong doing at home,” suggested another. “He is just trying to keep things interesting,” commented a third. “He has us all fooled,” joked a fourth. “No shame in his game,” posted a fifth.

