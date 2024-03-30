 Hundreds of children wave and cheer as they race to pick marshmallows dropped from helicopter | Trending - Hindustan Times
Hundreds of children wave and cheer as they race to pick marshmallows dropped from helicopter

AP |
Mar 30, 2024 04:05 PM IST

Though the children participated in the race to pick up marshmallows dropped from a helicopter, they didn't eat them. Instead, they exchanged them for prizes.

It rained marshmallows at a suburban Detroit park on Friday as children raced to snatch up thousands of the gooey treats being dropped from a helicopter.

In this photo, children run to pick up thousands of marshmallows dropped at a park. (AP)
In this photo, children run to pick up thousands of marshmallows dropped at a park. (AP)

The annual Great Marshmallow Drop took place at Catalpa Oaks County Park in Southfield, hosted by Oakland County Parks.

Hundreds of children waved and cheered as the helicopter passed by on its way to the drop zone. Once there, a passenger dumped the treats out of a sack and onto the grass below and children darted to collect them.

Officials stressed that although the fluffy treats are tempting, they must not be eaten because they hit the ground. Instead, kids exchanged the marshmallows they collected for a prize bag containing candy, a coloring book and a one-day pass to a water park.

Speaking before the event, Melissa Nawrocki, Oakland County recreation program supervisor, said 15,000 marshmallows would be dropped.

“It was just a celebration. The weather is beautiful, so we were happy to get outdoors and interact and pick up some marshmallows,” said Robin Kinnie, the mother of three Great Marshmallow Drop participants, one of whom took part in a special drop reserved for children with disabilities.

The helicopter made four passes, dropping marshmallows aimed at kids in three age categories: 4-year-olds and younger; 5 to 7 year olds, and those 8 to 12 years old. The drop for children with disabilities came later in the day.

“Being a special needs mom, I love seeing events like these that are catered toward him, so he doesn’t feel excluded,” Kinnie said.

Hundreds of children wave and cheer as they race to pick marshmallows dropped from helicopter
Saturday, March 30, 2024
