Hyderabad traffic cop offers his lunchbox to two homeless children, receives praise from netizens

A traffic constable from Hyderabad set out for a regular day of duty on Monday night but little did he know that he was going to garner tons of appreciation from netizens for his kind deed. A video of the gesture shown by Constable S Mahesh Kumar towards two children scraping for food from a dustbin has gone viral after it was shared on the official Twitter handle of Telengana Police.

S Mahesh Kumar who was passing by Somajiguda area noticed something unusual while patrolling the streets. He saw two children looking through dustbins for food. This prompted Mahesh to go up to the children’s father. He wanted to find out what they were doing on the road during a lockdown, and that’s when he came to know that they have been without any food for a while. According to the children’s father, the three of them didn’t stop looking for food in the nearby areas of Ameerpet and Greenlands but were unsuccessful.

Listening to this and seeing the children begging, Kumar instantly pulled out his packed lunch box and served the children. Kumar’s colleague and fellow traffic constable shot the incident on his phone and shared it with other police officials. The excitement and gratitude on the faces of the children after seeing the food were visible in the video. The clip is bound to leave you with tears of joy.

Check it out here:

#ActOfKindness

Panjagutta Traffic Police Constable Mr. Mahesh while performing patrolling duty @Somajiguda noticed two children requesting others for food at the road side, immediately he took out his lunch box & served food to the hungry children. pic.twitter.com/LTNjihUawn — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) May 17, 2021

Shared on May 17, the clip has amassed over 1.5 lakh views. Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city who also saw the video, invited Kumar to his office and congratulated him. On the other hand, netizens were impressed with Kumar’s initiative and flooded the comments section with praise for his good deed.

Humanity still alive somewhere.. — Manohar Vennampally (@manoharvennamp2) May 17, 2021

There Can’t be any better way to have got an opportunity toserve !!! Eyes have gone wet !! God bless you!! #Ihavenowords — Sumathi IPS (@SumathiIPS) May 18, 2021

What are your thoughts on this clip?